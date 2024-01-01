Tribal Football
STILL ON? Man Utd go back to Fiorentina about new Amrabat deal

Manchester United haven't dropped interest in signing permanently Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina.

A permanent option still exists, with the deadline yet to expire.

But TMW says United have informed Fiorentina they will not be triggering the clause.

Instead, United are prepared to  renegotiate terms to bring the FA Cup winner back to Old Trafford this new season.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Manchester United have informed Fiorentina that they will not trigger €20m buy option clause for Sofyan Amrabat.

"Told Man United remain interested in Amrabat and willing to discuss different conditions, as Erik ten Hag likes him.

"There’s interest also from other clubs."

