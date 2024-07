Fiorentina rival Bologna for released West Ham defender Ogbonna

Released West Ham defender Angelo Ogbonna is in talks about a return to Serie A.

The former Juventus defender has been in talks with Bologna since coming off contract at the Irons.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, they face competition, with Fiorentina also keen, says Il Corriere dello Sport.

Now 36, Ogbonna left Juve for West Ham in 2015.

The veteran is said to be ready to return home to Italy for the new season.