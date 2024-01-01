Forest medical scheduled for Fiorentina defender Milenkovic

Nottingham Forest have organised a medical for Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic.

The Serbia international will be in England on Wednesday for a medical ahead of joining Forest.

Fiorentina have accepted an offer of €12m plus €3m in bonuses.

Milenkovic will sign a deal to 2029 once he passes his Forest medical.

Agent Vincenzo Morabito told Radio FirenzeViola: "Players must be sold at the right time and perhaps his moment was the one in which he was close to West Ham (last year).

"Today, in my opinion, Fiorentina cannot expect large sums. Paradoxically, if he leaves, Fiorentina is forced to spend the same money, or even more, on a profile to replace him with a younger player at home."