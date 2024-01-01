Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex-England coach Capello slams Southgate tactics: Alexander-Arnold doesn't know what he's doing
Koeman urged to end international career of Liverpool captain Van Dijk
Bellingham's England teammates angered by personal Euros advertising campaign
Marseille drop Greenwood for Brighton attacker Adingra

Forest medical scheduled for Fiorentina defender Milenkovic

Forest medical scheduled for Fiorentina defender Milenkovic
Forest medical scheduled for Fiorentina defender Milenkovic
Forest medical scheduled for Fiorentina defender Milenkovic Action Plus
Nottingham Forest have organised a medical for Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic.

The Serbia international will be in England on Wednesday for a medical ahead of joining Forest.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Fiorentina have accepted an offer of €12m plus €3m in bonuses.

Milenkovic will sign a deal to 2029 once he passes his Forest medical.

Agent Vincenzo Morabito told Radio FirenzeViola: "Players must be sold at the right time and perhaps his moment was the one in which he was close to West Ham (last year). 

"Today, in my opinion, Fiorentina cannot expect large sums. Paradoxically, if he leaves, Fiorentina is forced to spend the same money, or even more, on a profile to replace him with a younger player at home."

Mentions
Premier LeagueFiorentinaNottinghamWest HamMilenkovic NikolaSerie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Nottingham Forest in talks for Fiorentina defender Milenkovic
AC Milan, West Ham battle for Aston Villa striker Duran
Udinese chief Nani admits Prem interest for Villa, Forest target Bijol