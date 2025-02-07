Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Fiorentina president Commisso hails Palladino and his players after defeating Inter Milan
Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso was proud of his players after their stunning win against Inter Milan.

The Viola won 3-0 on Thursday night with Luca Ranieri scoring and Moise Kean bagging a brace.

Afterwards, Commisso beamed:  "Incredible victory despite the absences.

"We dominated against a great team like Inter. Congratulations to mister Palladino and Luca Ranieri as captain who led a united and determined group.

"Thanks to our fans who pushed the team from the beginning to the end."

