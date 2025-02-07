Kean delighted with Fiorentina double in victory over Inter Milan

Fiorentina striker Moise Kean was delighted with his double in victory over Inter Milan.

The Viola thumped Inter 3-0 on Thursday night.

“We prepared for the game well. It’s credit to my teammates, who always support me. Thanks to them,” Kean said to DAZN at full-time on Thursday night.

“The goal is to do well and put Fiorentina back where it belongs.

"They gave me a great chance, now I hope to repay them.”