Carlos Volcano
Kean delighted with Fiorentina double in victory over Inter Milan
Kean delighted with Fiorentina double in victory over Inter Milan
Fiorentina striker Moise Kean was delighted with his double in victory over Inter Milan.

The Viola thumped Inter 3-0 on Thursday night.

“We prepared for the game well. It’s credit to my teammates, who always support me. Thanks to them,” Kean said to DAZN at full-time on Thursday night. 

“The goal is to do well and put Fiorentina back where it belongs.

"They gave me a great chance, now I hope to repay them.” 

