Dodo delighted after Fiorentina victory over Inter Milan: Kean has promised me a holiday

Dodo was left delighted after Fiorentina's stunning win against Inter Milan.

The Viola outclassed Inter 3-0 on Thursday night.

Dodo said afterwards: "We were good in this game. We trained hard to face Inter. We knew we were in difficulty, with fewer players than last time. Everyone who played, starters and substitutes, were good today.

"If we continue like this, we can stay up there and reach our objective. We have to go to the Champions League, it's the objective of all the players. I played it with Shakhtar and it's a really great tournament. If we continue like this, we can get there.

"We went through a moment of weakness, we gained confidence and it wasn't easy to get out of it. We're happy with what we did today, we have to keep going like this."

On his assists for Moise Kean, Dodo added: "I have to give him three more to win the holiday he promised me."

