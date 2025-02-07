Inter Milan coach Inzaghi: Fiorentina deserved their win

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi offered no excuses after their collapse at Fiorentina on Thursday night.

The Nerazzurri were hammered 3-0 as Moise Kean (2) and Luca Ranieri struck for the hosts.

Afterwards, Inzaghi said: “We were completely missing in that game, everything was missing. We deserved the defeat. Congratulations to Fiorentina.

“We weren’t good at reacting, despite the signs already being there in the first half. I am the first one to take responsibility. We’ll analyse this defeat, this isn’t the time for drama.

“This team obviously doesn’t end here with this defeat. I don’t want excuses or to hear about fatigue, we simply didn’t show what we usually show on the pitch.”

He added: “I’m happy with what I have. We’ve managed to recover some players. Up front, Taremi is playing through a problem after Lecce, and Correa is still out.

“This squad has given me a lot to be satisfied with. It’s right to be angry now, but we have to try and start over in the best possible way. There is still a lot to play for.”