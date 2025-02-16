Fiorentina midfielder Bove: Heart attack recovery an experience of highs and lows

Fiorentina midfielder Edoardo Bove was a guest of the Sanremo Festival this weekend.

Bove suffered a heart attack in action on-loan with Roma earlier this season.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said, "It's an honour for me to be here, thank you so much.

"I'm living this experience in a particular way, with highs and lows. For me, football is my form of expression, without it I don't feel the same, I feel that something is missing, like a voice for a singer.

"It's like a person who loses a great love or suffers a great loss. It's difficult."

The 22 year-old also said: “Right now I feel a little empty, incomplete. I need a lot of courage, I'm starting a process of self-analysis to relive what I experienced, I know it will be useful for the future. If I can thank all of you for the affection. It is an affection that has reached me beyond the flags, the colours, the teams. It made me really understand the gravity of the situation, I woke up in the hospital without remembering anything, I saw people even strangers who asked me how I was, relieved.

"This makes me understand how much fear there was of losing me. I consider myself really lucky, the way things went, everything happened at the right time and in the right place, in thirteen minutes I was in the hospital. Unfortunately, I have received many testimonies from people who have lost their loved ones in episodes similar to mine because there was no promptness in the rescue."