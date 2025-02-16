Roma chief Ghisolfi: Ranieri not here for ego or money

Roma sporting director Florent Ghisolfi admits there's more to improve after his first season in charge.

Ghisolfi concedes mistakes have been made, though is happy with the stability veteran coach Claudio Ranieri has brought since his appointment.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told Sky Italia: "It's clear that we haven't done everything well, when I arrived in the summer there was a difficult context but we weathered the storm without giving up. Today we have a good organisation, we are aligned with the manager and the owners and ready to work well. The goal is to make every decision with coherence."

On his relationship with Ranieri, the sporting director added: "We are together, we are aligned. Claudio was an important choice, he is not here for the money or for his ego, he is here for Roma, he is here with his heart and he is doing very well. If we take the Serie A standings from his arrival, we are fourth, it is a good pace."

Finally, a joke about their market strategy: "As for the market, we quickly found a way to work together, to be aligned on the players to take. We don't ask for time, we are Roma and we must always win, but we must work to have a stronger club tomorrow. The Friedkins have an ambitious project, they want a great team and a great club."