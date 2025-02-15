Ex-Man Utd keeper coach Hoek: De Gea best I've worked with

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Goalkeeper coach Frans Hoek says David de Gea is the best keeper he's worked with.

Now coaching at Heerenveen, Hoek also worked at Manchester United and Barcelona. Hoek coached De Gea, now with Fiorentina, at United.

He told American RG: “I worked with Edwin van der Sar at Ajax, Victor Valdés and Pepe Reina at Barcelona, they are all exceptional, but if you ask me to choose I would go for David De Gea.

“I was very impressed that he was able to play at such an incredibly high level two years in a row. During my time at Manchester United (between 2014 and 2016). He didn't really have a dip, you didn't see him fall.

“He didn't make many mistakes, but he also took many important actions that ultimately earned us victory. He was at an incredible level, three games a week.

“I was also further in my coaching process than with Edwin (van der Sar). We integrated goalkeepers more into the training and I noticed that David (de Gea) became less in his form during the training.

“When I saw that, we sat down together and discussed it, I didn't wait for the games. We were able to solve the problems before it happened during a match, I was able to signal earlier whether something was not going well and tackle it."

