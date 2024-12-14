Fiorentina midfielder Bove discharged from hospital

Fiorentina midfielder Edourdo Bove has been discharged from hospital.

The AS Roma loanee has been treated for the past fortnight after an on-field cardiac arrest suffered against Inter Milan.

Advertisement Advertisement

Bove was discharged on Friday after having a pacemaker implanted.

This happened on Tuesday, and Bove's condition is now stable enough for him to return home.

Since his collapse, Bove has been hospitalised at Careggi Hospital in Florence, where his teammates have stopped to support the midfielder.

Bove's contract at Fiorentina expires in June, which is why he is returning home to Roma.

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play