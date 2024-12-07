Fiorentina midfielder Bove agrees to defibrillator

Fiorentina midfielder Edoardo Bove is set to be fitted for a subcutaneous cardiac defibrillator.

After Bove's on-field collapse last week against Inter Milan, it's been confirmed he suffered a cardiac arrest.

La Gazzetta dello Sport says the on-loan Roma midfielder has now agreed to have a defibrillator fitted.

It is currently forbidden to play with a defibrillator in the Italian championship.

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen was forced to leave Inter Milan and Italy due to the ruling.