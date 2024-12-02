Fiorentina president Commisso makes statement after Bove collapse

Tribal Football
Fiorentina have released a new statement on Edoardo Bove after his on-pitch collapse on Sunday.

Bove was rushed to intensive care at the local hospital after collapsing in the 16th minute against Inter Milan. The match was later abandoned.

After delivering a medical update, Fiorentina also stated:

"Fiorentina and the Commisso family thank Viola fans, the clubs, fans and the world of football and sport for the support shown towards Edoardo Bove and his loved ones."

The club also published a note from president Rocco Commisso.

"'Forza Edoardo, we are with you because you are a strong boy with a great character and we are close to the boy's family in these moments', these are the words of the President of Fiorentina Rocco Commisso who, together with his wife Catherine and his family, is in constant contact with Florence from the United States to support Edoardo and his family."

