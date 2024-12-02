Expert says Fiorentina midfielder Bove suffered "classic cardiac arrest"

Professor Daniele Andreini believes Fiorentina midfielder Edouardo Bove has become the latest footballer to suffer a "classic cardiac arrest".

Bove collapsed on the pitch against Inter Milan on Sunday, with the game eventually being abandoned.

Treated in the intensive care unit of the local hospital, Bove is said to be now showing positive signs of recovery.

Andreini, head of the Clinical Cardiology and Sports Cardiology Unit at the Galeazzi Hospital in Milan, told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "It appears to have been a classic cardiac arrest. In 99% of cases it is a cardiac arrhythmia. He was resuscitated, he was given cardiac massage.

"It cannot be ruled out that the heart restarted with the massage and that it was then necessary to use the defibrillator, in the ambulance or in the hospital. If there is a triggering cause, the arrhythmia goes away but can then recur."

Andreini continued: “You can’t see arrhythmia beforehand. Sometimes, however, you can intercept the triggering cause. It’s very difficult to diagnose them.

“In the vast majority of cases, the tests reveal what the problem was, whether it was a scar on the heart, a build-up of fat, an abnormal coronary artery. If everything is negative, they will do an in-depth study of the heart’s activity."

