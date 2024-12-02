Professor Castellacci delivers update on Fiorentina midfielder Bove

Professor Enrico Castellacci says more will be known about Fiorentina midfielder Edoardo Bove's collapse by the end of the week.

Bove collapsed during Sunday's game against Inter Milan and was taken immediately to hospital and intensive care.

Castellacci told Radio Sportiva: "The boy arrived alert, which is important, it puts us in a position to think that he has recovered at the moment. The fact that he is under pharmacological sedation is normal, if there had been an epileptic seizure there would therefore have been sedation. The press release makes it clear that there has been no damage to the noble structures, namely at a cardiovascular level.

"We have ruled out damage. Now the tests will continue, it will be checked that there are no underlying cardiovascular and neurological problems. It is difficult that they have not been highlighted by how these boys are being followed. There are two things: the boy has recovered. Now we are waiting for the final tests, it will take several days, I suppose that sophisticated tests will also be done and then there will be the evaluation."

He added, "We are talking about a danger averted, of a great fear, which seems to be coming back from the tests carried out so far. It is a question of patience, Bove will need courage and will have to be followed from a clinical point of view."

