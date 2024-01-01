Fiorentina keen as Roma invite Bove offers

Roma are willing to listen to offers for Edoardo Bove.

La Gazzetta dello Sport says Roma have put the midfielder up for sale this month.

The Giallorossi are seeking €15m to sell Bove.

Fiorentina have already made an approach for Bove, with Premier League interest also arriving.

Roma coach Daniele de Rossi said, "What is certain is that today there are too many players, at St. George's Park I had 31. There are players who will leave us and go elsewhere, situations to be evaluated, as in the other Serie A teams.

"With 31 players we don't work well, let's see if anyone will leave and then we will put our attention back on who will have to come in instead."