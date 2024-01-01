Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Everton, Newcastle boost in interest for Juventus midfielder Arthur

Everton, Newcastle boost in interest for Juventus midfielder Arthur
Everton, Newcastle boost in interest for Juventus midfielder Arthur
Everton, Newcastle boost in interest for Juventus midfielder ArthurAction Plus
Everton and Newcastle United are being linked with Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo.

The Brazilian spent last season on-loan with Fiorentina, where he proved his fitness and form under coach Vincenzo Italiano.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Arthur's impact has brought him to the attention of clubs across Europe.

Marca says  Newcastle and Everton are eyeing Arthur, with Roma and Napoli also keen.

However, Arthur's priority is to move to England, where he had an injury-plagued spell with Liverpool two years ago.

Mentions
Serie AArthur MeloNewcastle UtdEvertonJuventusFiorentinaAS RomaNapoliPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Liverpool, Newcastle interested in Juventus defender Huijsen
Agent: Newcastle winger Minteh has agreed with rival club
Everton interested in Juventus midfielder Arthur