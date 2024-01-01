Everton, Newcastle boost in interest for Juventus midfielder Arthur

Everton and Newcastle United are being linked with Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo.

The Brazilian spent last season on-loan with Fiorentina, where he proved his fitness and form under coach Vincenzo Italiano.

Arthur's impact has brought him to the attention of clubs across Europe.

Marca says Newcastle and Everton are eyeing Arthur, with Roma and Napoli also keen.

However, Arthur's priority is to move to England, where he had an injury-plagued spell with Liverpool two years ago.