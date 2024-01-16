DONE DEAL: Como sign Roma striker Belotti

Como have signed Roma striker Andrea Belotti.

Belotti moves to the Serie A new-boys for a fee rising to €5m.

The striker spent the second-half of last season on-loan with Fiorentina. He has penned a deal to 2026 with Como.

“I chose Como 1907 because I was very impressed by the project presented by the coach and the ownership group,” Belotti told the official club website.

“When speaking with the coach, he shared his ideas about football, his approach to each game, and his mentality.

“This was crucial for me because the coach’s mentality aligns with my own. As I mentioned before, I think it is a very ambitious project with the right mindset. It has everything needed to succeed.”