Fiorentina in contact with West Ham for Aguerd

Fiorentina are in contact with West Ham for Nayef Aguerd.

The Morocco defender has been available at West Ham this summer.

TMW says the Viola want to take Aguerd on-loan for the season.

And Aguerd has requested West Ham allow him to make the move to Italy today.

The defender had also been linked with a return to Ligue 1 over the summer.