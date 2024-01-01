West Ham looking to offload fringe players before tomorrow's deadline

West Ham United are facilitating offers for fringe players to end their transfer window.

The Hammers have been spending big to satisfy new boss Julen Lopetegui so far this summer.

Per Sky Sports, their focus now is on ensuring that fringe players are moved along.

The likes of Nayef Aguerd, Maxwel Cornet and James Ward-Prowse are on the chopping block.

All of the players trained with the club today, while Ward-Prowse even played in midweek in the Carabao Cup.

The latter is being linked with a move back to Southampton before the window closes.