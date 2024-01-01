Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea urging Leicester to take Fofana off their hands
CARABAO CUP THIRD RND DRAW: Barrow go to Chelsea; Liverpool host West Ham
REVEALED: The two massive offers Mbappe rejected to join Real Madrid
Juventus push for commitment from Man Utd winger Sancho today

West Ham looking to offload fringe players before tomorrow's deadline

West Ham looking to offload fringe players before tomorrow's deadline
West Ham looking to offload fringe players before tomorrow's deadline
West Ham looking to offload fringe players before tomorrow's deadlineAction Plus
West Ham United are facilitating offers for fringe players to end their transfer window.

The Hammers have been spending big to satisfy new boss Julen Lopetegui so far this summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per Sky Sports, their focus now is on ensuring that fringe players are moved along.

The likes of Nayef Aguerd, Maxwel Cornet and James Ward-Prowse are on the chopping block.

All of the players trained with the club today, while Ward-Prowse even played in midweek in the Carabao Cup.

The latter is being linked with a move back to Southampton before the window closes.

Mentions
Ward-Prowse JamesLopetegui JulenAguerd NayefCornet MaxwelWest HamSouthamptonPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Tony Cottee exclusive: A message to Maupay; Everton takeover talks no excuse for players
Premier League transfers 2024: Ins & Outs for every club this summer
Summerville says he is a player "fans will want to come and see"