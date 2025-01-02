Fiorentina defender Quarta a step away from joining River Plate

Fiorentina defender Lucas Martinez Quarta is a step away from joining River Plate.

The two clubs have been locked in talks for the past month over a deal for January.

Quarta is keen to move as he seeks greater playing opportunities.

For their part, Fiorentina won't stand in the Argentine's way - but only for the right price.

TMW says around €1m is the difference between the valuation of the player for the two clubs.