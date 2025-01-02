Fiorentina table opening bid for Botafogo star Henrique

Fiorentina are in advanced talks with Botafogo for star attacker Luiz Henrique.

The former Real Betis winger has emerged as the Brasileiro Serie A's outstanding player and is being lined up for a return to Europe this month.

Advertisement Advertisement

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Fiorentina’s opening bid for Luiz Henrique has been rejected, as Botafogo and Textor Group want over €30m for the Brazilian star.

"Negotiations continue, as Luiz remains Fiorentina main target but not easy to get deal done with all parties involved."

It's understood Fiorentina's opening offer was for €15m.