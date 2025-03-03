Fiorentina deliver Kean fitness update

Fiorentina have announced Moise Kean is free to return to training.

The Italy striker collapsed on the pitch a fortnight ago after a head injury against Hellas Verona.

After missing Friday's win against Lecce, Kean is now been cleared to return to training.

Fiorentina announced: “ACF Fiorentina is pleased to confirm that in line with the positive outcome from the clinical and instrumental tests that Moise Kean underwent on Monday morning following the head injury sustained during the Serie A match away to Hellas Verona on Saturday, the player has been given the all-clear to return to regular competitive activity."

Fiorentina are next in action on Thursday in the Europa Conference League against Panathinaikos.