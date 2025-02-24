Scans for Fiorentina striker Kean "reassuring" after on-pitch collapse

Head trauma scans for Fiorentina striker Moise Kean have produced "reassuring" results after his on-field collapse on Sunday.

Kean suffered a head injury after being involved in a three-man collision involving two Verona players. The striker tried to play on, but soon collapsed appearing to be unconscious before being stretchered off the pitch.

Advertisement Advertisement

Kean was immediately taken to hospital and Sky Italia says tests have produced positive and "reassuring" results regarding any head trauma.

The Italy international, however, is staying in hospital overnight as part of protocols.

Kean is expected to be released Monday morning and return to Florence.