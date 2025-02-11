Tribal Football
Arsenal keeping tabs on Kean form with Fiorentina

Arsenal are keeping tabs on Moise Kean's form with Fiorentina.

The former Everton striker has revived his career this season in Florence under coach Raffaele Palladino.

Having arrived in the summer from Juventus, Kean has scored 19 goals in 29 games so far this season.

Tuttosport says such form has brought Kean to the attention of Arsenal, which are in the market for a new striker this year.

Kean's progress this term has also seen him recalled by Italy coach Luciano Spalletti.

