Fiorentina announce Kean update after on-field collapse

Firoentina striker Moise Kean is back home in Florence this morning.

The Italy international spent overnight in a local hospital in Verona after collapsing on the pitch.

Kean suffered a blow to the head before returning to the pitch but finally collapsing some time later. Club medics immediately attended to the 24-year-old, who left the pitch on a stretcher and with a neck brace.

After tests showed negative results, Kean was discharged this morning.

Fiorentina confirmed: "ACF Fiorentina announces that Moise Kean left the hospital in Verona during the night and returned to Florence. All the clinical and diagnostic tests carried out were negative." 

