Newcastle battle Fiorentina for Everton striker Calvert-Lewin

Newcastle United are lining up a move for Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The Sun says Newcastle are willing to wait until the summer to sign Calvert-Lewin as he comes off contract at Everton in June.

Fiorentina are also interested and have an advantage as Calvert-Lewin is free to commit to a pre-contract with any foreign club.

However, Newcastle are regarded as favourites to sign the England striker.

For the moment, Calvert-Lewin is running down his contract, though things could change with the club's new owners, the Friedkins, now in charge.