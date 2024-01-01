Vlahovic insists Juventus are title contenders; reveals Motta impact

Dusan Vlahovic insists Juventus are title contenders this season.

The Serb has battled for form so far this term, but insists he is confident the goals will arrive.

The striker told DAZN: "I'm getting along well with Thiago Motta, I can express myself better, this style of play is more suited to me.

"With mister (Max) Allegri, however, I have always made myself available and I have always gladly done everything he has asked of me.

"What does Thiago tell me most often? From the very beginning he spoke to me about discipline, doing those things that seem simple, but in reality are not. Always going to bed at the same time, resting well, sleeping well and following the right diet.

"Juventus for me is so many things: pride, a winning mentality, a family. Here everything is different, the responsibility of this shirt is huge."

Vlahovic also said: "I don't set limits for myself, I always raise the bar. I've never been happy, not even in the season when I went from Fiorentina to Juventus and scored 24 goals. You can always do better.

"The Scudetto? It will be a duel against ourselves. There are many teams that can fight for the Scudetto, it's too early to say. Inter is the team that was the best of all last year, without a shadow of a doubt. This year, however, it will be a championship decided by the details."