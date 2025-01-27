Fiorentina coach Palladino slams "absurd" reports after victory over Lazio

Fiorentina coach Raffaele Palladino took aim at the press after their 2-1 win against Lazio.

The win ended a battling run for the Viola, with Palladino rubbishing claims of a rift with his players afterwards.

“In the whole performance, there was the hunger of a great squad to prove that everything written over the last month was absurd. The suggestions this was a split group that was not all working in the same direction, all absurd,” Palladino told DAZN.

“In the opening 20 minutes, they showed great character and quality to cause Lazio huge problems. We dedicate this victory to ourselves, because so many false and wrong things were written, not about the results, but about us.

“This is a fantastic group that works every day with great motivation, it works together, loses together and wins together.”

He also said, “Obviously, losing Edoardo Bove robbed the team of some specific characteristics that we have rediscovered with Michael Folorunsho. We needed a player like him we can use on the right, left or the centre.

“Marin Pongracic had been out injured for a long time, so he fought hard too, I want to praise everyone. This team deserved this moment and we want to keep this attitude going for the rest of the season.”