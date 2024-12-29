Juventus draw again as Fiorentina battle to claim hard-fought point

Juventus stretched their unbeaten Serie A streak to 18 matches, but only via a frustrating 2-2 draw against Fiorentina at the Allianz Stadium, as the Old Lady missed out on their third consecutive victory across all competitions.

With both sides tied on 31 points in fifth and sixth place, the stage was set for a crucial clash as each sought to bolster their bid for a top-four finish. However, the early exchanges were overshadowed by offensive chants from the stands.

Despite the unrest, Thiago Motta’s side quickly upped the ante and broke the deadlock midway through the half. Khéphren Thuram stole the spotlight with a brilliant solo effort after dribbling inside the box, catching David De Gea off guard with a powerful strike into the near post, despite a slight deflection from Luca Ranieri.

Against expectations though, Raffaele Palladino’s side responded confidently before the break, with Moise Kean restoring parity against his former club with clinical precision, guiding Yacine Adli’s delightful cross past a stranded Michele Di Gregorio.

De Gea then produced a world-class save to deny Dušan Vlahović from point-blank range moments later, before Manuel Locatelli’s thunderous half-volley narrowly missed the left post as the first half drew to a close.

The Bianconeri wasted little time after the restart, regaining their advantage in the 49th minute, as Thuram latched onto Teun Koopmeiners' deflected pass and expertly slotted the ball into the far bottom corner to register his brace.

Palladino then made a triple substitution with 15 minutes remaining, aiming to rejuvenate his side, and soon enough, Riccardo Sottil netted Fiorentina’s second equaliser with an unstoppable first-time volley from point-blank range into the roof of the net as full-time loomed.

Despite the draw, Juventus are just one of the two sides to remain unbeaten in Europe’s top-five leagues this season, alongside French juggernauts Paris Saint-Germain. The Bianconeri have rightfully earned their status as draw specialists, with the result marking a 21st draw this calendar year – only Perugia class of 1979 can better that!

Meanwhile, Fiorentina – despite rescuing a point – remain winless in four games across all competitions, although they put an end to a two-game losing run in the league.