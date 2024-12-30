Juventus coach Motta rues finishing after Fiorentina draw

Juventus coach Thiago Motta rued their finishing after drawing 2-2 with Fiorentina.

Motta insists the final issue was not taking their chances on Sunday.

He said afterwards: "We had a few more days to rest, so there was energy, but we didn’t kill off the game. We had to manage the game differently. We conceded too much at the back, but they are a quality team. Ultimately, the result counts, and we could not score an extra goal.

“We had many good moments today, and we would have deserved to score the third goal. This is what we lacked today,” continued the former midfielder.

“We managed the defensive phase well in other games, including against Manchester City. Today we had to score the third to kill off the game. We have lads like Khephren Manu, Savo, Francisco and Koopmeiners who have a desire to go ahead and score goals. They can drag the others as well.

“We must be more clinical and improve. That’s where you make a difference.”

Motta added: “I don’t believe in bad luck. We should have killed off the game and don’t leave a chance to the opponent. I don’t believe in bad luck. I believe in merit.”