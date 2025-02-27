Fiorentina coach Palladino: It's been an unpleasant last few days

Fiorentina coach Raffaele Palladino admits he's had a difficult few weeks.

Fiorentina have lost the past three Serie A games to leave Palladino under pressure.

Ahead of Friday night's clash with Lecce, Palladino said: “These last few days have been unpleasant.

“Losing in that manner hurts, and we need to analyse everything—why we lost and the negative trend we’re experiencing. Together with the team, we’ve analysed, discussed, and examined things from every angle.

“We’ve also been working hard on the pitch. We want to get out of this situation with all our energy and resources. I’m sure the players will give everything they have on Friday to turn things around.

“Defeats should make you stronger inside, and that’s what matters to me. As for the president, no, I haven’t spoken with him. I’ve been focused on the team, especially with a short week ahead. But I will surely get the chance to speak with him.

“We had a poor second half in Verona, though we tried in the first, even if we were ineffective up front. We also attempted to use the wide areas, but beyond tactics, what matters to me is that the team steps onto the pitch with spirit, energy, and a strong mindset to overcome this moment.

“We’ve worked on specific aspects, but changing things doesn’t mean much if the mentality isn’t right. That’s what we’re focusing on. I’ve seen the players motivated and determined—they know Friday’s game is very important, and I’m confident we’ll turn things around.”