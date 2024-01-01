Fiorentina coach Palladino: De Gea brings experience and personality

Fiorentina coach Raffaele Palladino is convinced David de Gea will make a big impact.

Ahead of their Serie A opener with Parma, Palladino discussed new signings De Gea and Amir Richardson.

He said, "All those who have arrived are important players and interesting young players, see Richardson. De Gea has brought experience and personality, he is also a champion at international level. I am satisfied and they have integrated."

On his debut in the Viola bench, Palladino also said: "It's a mix of beautiful, intense and adrenaline-filled emotions that brought us to this 40-day retreat. We're excited but we prepared well, it was a good time, it's pleasant to work with these guys and get to know a new club and new players.

"The boys are motivated and have worked hard, with heavy workloads that they were not used to, but they were willing to sweat and work and put in what was needed to get to the start of the season in optimal shape. I saw a large group that had dinners to get to know each other and be together and the new ones integrated well. Then tomorrow the results count and we are prepared and motivated."