Fiorentina coach Palladino admits one disappointment after winning at Celje

Fiorentina coach Raffaele Palladino wasn't fully happy after their Europa Conference League win at Celje.

The Viola took control of the quarterfinal with a 2-1 first-leg win.

Palladino said afterwards: “If we analyse the game, we put in a good performance. I had excellent responses from everyone, and the team approached it in the right way. We knew that Celje had merit, and they showed it.

“The one regret is the goal we conceded, because at 2-0, we have to be better at understanding the run of the game and be better at moving the ball by playing simpler.

"Maybe a little bit of inexperience made us lose the ball. It’s a shame, everything is still open, but obviously we want to get through having faced a good team.”

He added, “We changed our principles a bit. Before, we defended lower because that’s what the team felt we needed. Now we feel more confident, we’re finding more benefits and we have a lot of quality in the middle, as well as our good defenders and strikers.

“We’ve found the right path. The work we’ve done from the first day of pre-season training has brought us this far, and we have to follow it until the end of the season.”