AC Milan coach Conceicao disappointed with "errors" for Fiorentina draw

AC Milan coach Conceicao disappointed with "errors" for Fiorentina draw
AC Milan coach Sergio Conceicao admitted frustration after their 2-2 draw at Fiorentina.

The Viola were 2-0 ahead before Milan strikers Tammy Abraham and Luka Jovic struck to earn the away point.

Conceicao later said, “There were some individual errors and not just in defence.

“The team made unforced errors and to be honest there is some behaviour that we are trying to work on and improve. The goal against Napoli was very similar, we know it is a problem and are trying to work on it.

“There are some things you learn as a kid in the football academy. We also fail to convert a lot of chances, considering the number that we create, so that is another issue.”

Conceicao also explained hooking Yusah Musah on 24 minutes with Fiorentina 2-0 ahead.

“He sent positive signals during the week, he was fresh, did really well in training. Afterwards, I realised the game was not going well for him, so I changed him. Musah has quality, he is a good lad, but sometimes you get games like that. It happens," added the coach.

