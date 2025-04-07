De Gea stalls Fiorentina contract talks (though option to be triggered)

Tribal Football
David de Gea is stalling entering new contract talks with Fiorentina.

Viola management has already informed the 34-year-old goalkeeper that they will exercise their option to extend his contract by one year until 2026. For De Gea, this means a doubling of his salary from €1.2 million to €2.4 million per season.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport, Fiorentina would like to keep the goalkeeperfor a longer period, which could also lead to a higher salary.

However, De Gea is still hesitant and wants to keep the option of moving to a top club open after strong performances in Serie A. Between 2011 and 2023, he played for Manchester United.

After a year without a club, he joined Fiorentina in the summer of 2024, where De Gea is currently experiencing a second spring and is being celebrated up and down Italy for his form and impact with the Viola.

