Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea urging Leicester to take Fofana off their hands
Man Utd haggling with Chelsea over Sterling terms
REVEALED: The two massive offers Mbappe rejected to join Real Madrid
Man City boss Guardiola unhappy with Grealish on bench

Fiorentina coach Palladino: Adli will be important for us

Fiorentina coach Palladino: Adli will be important for us
Fiorentina coach Palladino: Adli will be important for us
Fiorentina coach Palladino: Adli will be important for usFiorentina/Facebook
Fiorentina coach Raffaele Palladino has welcomed new signing Yacine Adli.

The midfielder joined the Viola yesterday on-loan from AC Milan with an option to buy.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Ahead of tonight's Europa Conference League playoff second-leg against Puskas Akademia, Palladino was asked about Fiorentina's latest addition.

"He is a strong player who played for Milan and comes from a great team," said Palladino.

"He has personality and is a great playmaker. He brings us technical quality, dynamism and unpredictability. He is an important player for us, we are happy that he came to Florence."

Mentions
Serie AAdli YacineFiorentinaAC Milan
Related Articles
Brentford launch offer for AC Milan midfielder Adli after Saudi bid
New AC Milan striker Morata thanks Adli for shirt gesture
DONE DEAL: AC Milan sign Morata as Adli makes special gesture