Fiorentina coach Palladino: Adli will be important for us

Fiorentina coach Palladino: Adli will be important for us

Fiorentina coach Raffaele Palladino has welcomed new signing Yacine Adli.

The midfielder joined the Viola yesterday on-loan from AC Milan with an option to buy.

Advertisement Advertisement

Ahead of tonight's Europa Conference League playoff second-leg against Puskas Akademia, Palladino was asked about Fiorentina's latest addition.

"He is a strong player who played for Milan and comes from a great team," said Palladino.

"He has personality and is a great playmaker. He brings us technical quality, dynamism and unpredictability. He is an important player for us, we are happy that he came to Florence."