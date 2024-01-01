DONE DEAL: AC Milan sign Morata as Adli makes special gesture

AC Milan have announced the signing of Alvaro Morata from Atletico Madrid.

Morata has joined Milan on a four-year contract with the option of another year. The striker will earn €5m-a-year.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Rossonero have triggered Morata's €13m buyout clause to bring him from Atletico.

Morata will take the No7 shirt after Yacine Adli agreed to give it up.

Milan announced today: "AC Milan is pleased to announce that it has definitively acquired the sporting services of the footballer Álvaro Borja Morata Martín from Club Atlético de Madrid.

"Captain of the Spanish national team, with which he has just become European Champion, Morata has signed a contract with the Rossoneri club until 30 June 2028 with an option for another year."