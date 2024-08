Brentford launch offer for AC Milan midfielder Adli after Saudi bid

Brentford are moving for AC Milan midfielder Yacine Adli.

The Bees are willing to offer €12m for the Turkey international.

An offer of €14m has also been lodged by Al Shabab, but Adli isn't interested in moving to the Saudi Pro League.

Il Corriere dello Sport says the Bees are now pushing to convince Adli to leave for England this month.

Adli has a deal with Milan to 2026.