Fiorentina clash with Inter Milan abandoned as Bove collapses on pitch

Fiorentina's Serie A match with Inter Milan has been abandoned after midfielder Edoardo Bove collapsed on the pitch on 16 minutes.

Bove is now in intensive care in hospital.

A club statement read: "He arrived at the emergency room in stable hemodynamic conditions and the first cardiological and neurological tests performed have ruled out acute damage to the central nervous system and the cardio-respiratory system."

On-loan from Roma, Bove collapsed suddenly on 16 minutes with both sets of players quickly urging medical staff to attend. 

Giuseppe Marotta, Inter president, said to Sky Italia: "Inter and the entire football world express their closeness to Bove's family and Fiorentina.

"The decision to postpone the match was spontaneous on everyone's part, we are a community, all the players and even the referee were emotionally involved. We hope it is nothing serious."

