Bove agrees Fiorentina a team of 'cast-offs'

Edoardo Bove admits he's enjoying his football at Fiorentina.

The midfielder made the move over the summer from Roma.

“It took a while for us to understand the movements that the coach wanted, but now we are doing well,” Bove told Radio Deejay.

“There is a relaxed atmosphere now that helps us to focus. Palladino is a bit of a nerd, he focuses on every detail,” laughed the player."

Asked if Fiorentina are a team of cast-offs now performing to their potential, he also said: “That has been said and looking at the players, there is truth to it.

“We each left clubs for different reasons, but the motivation is there to prove what you are worth. (David) De Gea is a fantastic person, I learned that the better a player is, the nicer a person he is.

“As for (Moise) Kean, something clicked in his mentality, he takes on responsibility now and feels responsible for his teammates too. I would not concentrate so much on his goals as how he fights to win back the ball, that proves how much he cares.”