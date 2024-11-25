Cesc urges Como reality check after Fiorentina defeat: We haven't seen save like De Gea's in years

Como coach Cesc Fabregas urged calm after their 2-0 home defeat to Fiorentina.

Yacine Aldi and Moise Kean struck for the visitors, but it was a triple wonder save from David de Gea that was the game's highlight.

Cesc later said: "We've been lacking a bit of quality for a few weeks now, we've been taking a step forward and a step back. Of course, De Gea made a save that we haven't seen in years. However, in the second half we dominated.

"I can't ask the lads for more, this is who we are, I have to manage and give them confidence... the lads give their all on the pitch and I can't say anything to them, I only get angry when we concede goals and we definitely need a bit of nastiness. Five years ago this team didn't exist but now we're at a high level. With calm and tranquility the level will rise.

"I have to trust the lads, I have to instill a lot of heart in them, because the mental aspect also counts a lot. I can't ask the lads for something extra-extra-extra compared to our current level. We are neither Juventus nor Inter. I'm dealing with players who, 80% of the time, were in the second division last year. Precisely for this reason we have to work a lot on the mental aspect and instill a lot of confidence."

Cesc also said: "Should I perhaps say that they didn't run, that they didn't work? They give it their all. I can't get angry with them. I do it with Dossena, for what he did. In the end, yes: he leaves the team with ten men and then he will miss two games that, for us, are finals.

"Someone with a bit of experience in Serie A can't leave a young team alone. In any case, the boys run, they do the 3+2, they get to the goal, but there are mistakes. On the second goal conceded, Goldaniga should have stayed closer to Sottil, not let him turn, and then Kean arrives and scores.

"I understand the reality of who we are. I'm sorry to see the fans disappointed, but I can only get angry if the players don't give 100%. That's not the case here. You have to be humble. Five years ago Como didn't exist. Today we faced a team that had reached two Conference League finals and had won six games in a row. You have to be calm, humble and keep working. Sooner or later the ball will start to go in. The starters will also return, and at that point the level will rise. At this moment, however, there are no excuses: I am the first person responsible for this team."

