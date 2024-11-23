Tribal Football
Most Read
Valladolid coach Pezzolano: Getafe very tough team
Neymar snaps at Man City midfielder Rodri after Vini Jr dig
Internal squabbles threaten Amorim's Man Utd debut
Amorim launches new Man Utd era: I'm a dreamer - but don't compare me to young Mourinho

Ferguson signs new Bologna contract

Carlos Volcano
Ferguson signs new Bologna contract
Ferguson signs new Bologna contractBologna/Whatsapp
Lewis Ferguson has signed a new deal with Bologna.

The Scotland midfielder has penned a deal to 2028 to end speculation over his future.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Bologna announced on Friday: "Bologna Fc 1909 announces that it has reached an agreement with midfielder Lewis Ferguson for the extension of the contract until 30 June 2028, with the option for an additional season."

Ferguson joined Bologna from Aberdeen in 2022.

Now club captain, the midfielder has made a successful return this season from a knee injury late into the last campaign.

Mentions
Serie AFerguson LewisBolognaAberdeenFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Juventus seek Zirkzee talks with Man Utd
Marchisio warns Juventus over move for Man Utd striker Zirkzee
Marco Negri exclusive: Enjoying Scots' Serie A impact; my nickname for Gazza and Laudrup; recalling teammate Allegri