Juventus seek Zirkzee talks with Man Utd

Juventus are planning a move for Manchester United striker Josh Zirkzee.

The Dutchman has struggled since his summer arrival at United from Bologna.

And La Repubblica says Juve are keen to explore a loan arrangement for the striker in January.

Zirkzee enjoyed great success with Bologna under current Juve coach Thiago Motta, who is keen on a reunion.

And it's suggested new United manager Ruben Amorim is willing to sanction his departure, as he's unconvinced by the young forward's place in his system.