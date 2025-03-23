Father cools Real Madrid return talk for Como youngster Paz

The father of Como midfielder Nico Paz expects him to stay another season in Italy.

Having been sold by Real Madrid to Como last summer, there is talk of the Spanish giants triggering the buy-back clause in his contract.

But Paz's father, Pablo, told La Provincia di Como: "I think if you ask Nico what he'd like to do, he'd definitely like to stay another year at Como: he feels great, he's happy, and with (Cesc) Fàbregas on the bench it's like doing a master's degree.

"He likes everything here: the team, his teammates, the people... And I would also agree with staying in white and blue. So, it's clear that there are also more important interests at stake, but for us it would be fine to stay another year at Como."

Pablo added, "We really liked this project, and Fàbregas' presence was fundamental, as he spoke to us and explained that Nico would have the opportunity to play the way he likes. Talking to Cesc was crucial."