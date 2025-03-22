Diao: Como has exceeded expectations

Assane Diao admits his first weeks with Como have exceeded his expectations.

The attacker joined Como in January from Real Betis and has immediately hit the ground running.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told Como's website: "No, the truth is that I didn't imagine starting like this. Of course, it was what I wanted and hoped for, but I was also aware that this is a difficult league and that the initial impact could have been complicated.

"Thanks to my teammates and the technical staff, however, I adapted very well right away."

On the influence of Como coach Cesc Fabregas, Diao added: "I spoke with Fàbregas, who explained to me the project, the vision and what he had in mind for me and for the development of the team.

"It was very important to speak directly with him; after that chat, I no longer had any doubts and I chose Como."