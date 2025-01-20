Falcao Jr: Napoli midfielder McTominay reminds me of my father

The son of Brazilian great Paulo Falcao has likened his father to Napoli midfielder Scott McTominay.

The former Manchester United midfielder has proved a revelation for Napoli this season and he can count on a fan in Giuseppe Falcao.

Falcao Jr wrote on X: "I rarely talk about players from other teams.

"However, there is a player in this Championship who drives me crazy and has been driving me crazy for a few years. He is Scottish and his name is Scott McTominay."

He then underlined: "A midfielder who can do everything. Physical, technical, he gets into spaces, he scores. Leader. Maybe the comparison is strong, but he reminds me of a modern Falcao. A total midfielder.

"Josè Mourinho wasn't stupid when in the summer of 2023 he asked the club (Roma) to buy him... Tiago Pinto, however, took Renato Sanches for him!"