Napoli are eyeing Brentford winger Mikkel Damsgaard.

Arena Napoli is reporting the Azzurri see Damsgaard as an alternative to Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho.

Napoli have already had a bid for the Argentina international rejected by United.

Damsgaard, 24, has scored two goals and seven assists in 21 Premier League games this season.

The Dane has a deal with Brentford to 2027.