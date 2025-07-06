EXCLUSIVE: Juventus want Sancho clarity in 48 hours as talks advance

Juventus hope to know within 48 hours whether their move to sign Jadon Sancho is realistic.

Initial talks between Juve and Manchester United have gone well, and two types of deal have been discussed. The straightforward route would be a straight cash offer, but a potential player swap has also begun to be considered.

Sancho is believed to be interested in the move and a fresh start in Serie A. But while all sides seem open to the idea in principle, this deal still has major hurdles to clear - most notably around wages.

Sancho’s current salary at United exceeds what Juventus can realistically offer.

Sources in Italy suggest their ceiling is around £160,000 per week, and while there have been quiet suggestions that Sancho might accept a pay cut, that remains unconfirmed. Unless that piece moves, it is difficult to see the rest falling into place.

Sancho's statistics over the past few seasons. Flashscore

United would prefer a cash deal and set an initial asking price of £25 million. However, there is a feeling they could accept between £15million and £20 million to help facilitate a clean break.

It would be a significant financial loss on a player they signed for £73 million - but there is no way back for Sancho.

There is also the possibility of a swap deal. One name considered is Douglas Luiz - a player admired by United as they look to strengthen in midfield. He is seen as a ready-made Premier League operator who could offer immediate value. And, with money tight, there is interest in deals that could offset cash demands with proven quality.

Juventus want to move this week if it is to happen, which means they need quick clarity on whether Sancho is a realistic addition or not.

Sancho is not joining United’s first batch of returning players for pre-season training this week. The club have had no plans to reintegrate him but are instead hoping to resolve his future as soon as possible.