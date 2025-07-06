Tribal Football
Juventus include player in bid for Man Utd winger Sancho

Paul Vegas
Juventus include player in bid for Man Utd winger Sancho
Juventus include player in bid for Man Utd winger Sancho
Juventus are stepping up talks with Manchester United for Jadon Sancho.

After closing a deal for Lille striker Jonathan David on Friday, Juve are now focusing on striking terms with United for Sancho.

United wish to sell Sancho for £25m, though Juve hope to drive down that fee by including a player in their offer.

Il Corriere dello Sport says Juve are prepared to include midfielder Douglas Luiz in their proposal to United for Sancho.

Luiz only moved to Juve a year ago from Aston Villa, but has struggled to settle in Turin and is keen on a return to England for the new season.

For his part, Sancho is eager to see the move happen and has let it be known to Juve that he'll accept a cut on his United wages to help the transfer along.

