Juventus include player in bid for Man Utd winger Sancho

Juventus are stepping up talks with Manchester United for Jadon Sancho.

After closing a deal for Lille striker Jonathan David on Friday, Juve are now focusing on striking terms with United for Sancho.

United wish to sell Sancho for £25m, though Juve hope to drive down that fee by including a player in their offer.

Il Corriere dello Sport says Juve are prepared to include midfielder Douglas Luiz in their proposal to United for Sancho.

Luiz only moved to Juve a year ago from Aston Villa, but has struggled to settle in Turin and is keen on a return to England for the new season.

For his part, Sancho is eager to see the move happen and has let it be known to Juve that he'll accept a cut on his United wages to help the transfer along.